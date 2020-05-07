Editor:
One of the most important votes for our community is about to happen.
Holy Cross is the electricity cooperative that serves most of Roaring Fork Valley, and its board is elected by its member customers, namely, you. And with this vote you can be part of changing the world.
We’re fortunate to have one of the most innovative, customer-oriented power companies in the nation. They’ve proved clean energy is dependable and affordable, and they’ll soon be providing 70% of their power from renewable resources.
Bold and intelligent board leadership made Holy Cross a clean energy trailblazer. And it will need to continue that bold leadership as it works to move the remaining (and more challenging) 30% of its power off fossil fuels.
We couldn’t ask for someone more fit for this challenge than Alex DeGolia. Alex worked as a natural resources policy staffer in the Obama White House, holds a doctorate in environmental management, and currently runs the clean energy program at the Carbondale-based Catena Foundation, where he supports climate and clean energy policy advocacy throughout the West.
We need Holy Cross Energy to continue its bold leadership in clean, affordable energy. Your ballot for the Holy Cross board election will arrive shortly in the mail. Don’t accidentally toss it. And when you open and fill it out, I hope you’ll choose Alex DeGolia to add his talent and expertise to the community vision at Holy Cross.
Matt Scherr
Eagle County Commissioner