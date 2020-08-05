It is with a feeling of Déjà vu that I read Erik Skarvan’s digital reply to Megan Tackett’s July 29 Aspen Daily News “Great Urban Exodus.” Erik bemoans the swift erosion of regard for Aspen’s locals and the community’s health standards. I’m compelled to remind him that many people in the past have experienced an identical disrespect and terror.
In America over the last 500 years, there have been over 90 major epidemics introduced by white settlers to the indigenous populations. COVID-19 echoes the disorder and awfulness of epidemics like small pox and measles.
Like Aspen’s modern day friendly residents, bygone indigenous people similarly hoped to welcome respectful visitors to America’s natural splendor. Many of the first contact Europeans were indeed respectful and some acted as honorable human beings. Over time, however, scores of ignorant irresponsible white folks came and distributed biological violence just as Erik observes today. To quote Yogi Barra, “ It’s like Déjà vu all over again.”
Ross Douglass
Basalt