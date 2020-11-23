Editor:
My inner adult says to endure the lockdown until we can be certain that we’ve truly ended the pandemic. I tend to favor the opposite: instant-gratification.
Remember the marshmallow test where children were given a marshmallow now, or the chance to wait 15 minutes and get two marshmallows? In part, the test revealed that children find creative ways to delay gratification: making up songs, praying and fidgeting. I’m like one of those kids right now. “Out of the mouth of babes” the Bible says.
Some say this is our test just like the Great Depression and World War II were the “Greatest Generation’s” defining challenge, but it’s an imperfect comparison. You could argue that baby boomers and beyond have never been tested.
Think about it. There’s no military draft, and no World War II level rationing (unless you consider early lockdown toilet paper shortages). In fact, despite all the oil-related conflicts of the past 50 years, American roads are dotted with gas-guzzling SUVs. Even 9/11 didn’t keep us from eating out.
William Shakespeare wrote “Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them.” Maybe that’s still true. There’s no question that our military, health care professionals, transportation workers, countless volunteers and, yes, some government officials are redefining heroism.
I like to think this is who we were all along, we just needed something like COVID-19 to be thrust upon us.
Jim Newton
Itasca, Ill.