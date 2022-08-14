Editor:
Imagine my delight when I saw my letter to the editor, “Tipping as active love,” right next to a picture of the orange sociopath flushing himself down the toilet. What a wonderful way to start the day! Thank you.
Dr. Amy D. Ronner
Aspen
