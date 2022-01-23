Editor:
I express concern about Pitkin County Commissioner and chair of Pitkin’s Board of Health Greg Poschman’s statement at the Jan. 13, 2022 Board of Health meeting regarding decisions and responses to COVID-19: “This Board of Health is entrusted with … setting the policy for the safety for the community with our public health department. ... This isn’t the sort of thing that you have a public process and debate over, unfortunately.”
Commissioner Poschman should hear this loud and clear: There is no public policy issue that is beyond public process or debate. Not one. This is government by the people. His suggestion that there are issues he and his government agents should have total control over is offensive to our democratic system. What’s more concerning is this statement followed the commission’s undemocratic decision to disallow any public comment at the Jan. 13 meeting on public health orders — except written public comment submitted in advance, despite how hotly contested these issues are.
Commissioner Poschman, this is not the People’s Republic of Aspen or Moscow or Beijing. This is America. If you think COVID-19 could take our community to deterioration, think again. What will be the demise of Aspen and America is the shutting down of essential public debate.
I and others demand you permit oral public comment at your next BOH meeting. I will look for your apology to our community at the next meeting, where I will give you my comments — live — on your public health orders. See you then.
Jill Teehan Edinger
Carbondale