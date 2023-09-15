Editor:
To Lorrie Winnerman: The last ridiculous letter you wrote about climate change I responded to. It wasn’t printed, so I guess the Aspen Daily News can’t handle the truth.
On your fossil fuel rant (“Fossil-fuel opponents are duping all of us,” Sept. 12, Aspen Daily News). You and other ideologies about this topic are ridiculous and harmful. We all understand your extreme right-wing bias. Which equates to being uneducated or in denial about this critical issue. Climate change is front and center in front of us. So please quit spreading lies and crazy opinions.
Educate yourself.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs
