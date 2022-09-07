Editor:
I witnessed the most deplorable action by three teenage boys on Monday night. They were on rental bicycles, chasing a bear across town and videotaping the cruel act on their cell phones.
I told the kids to stop and informed them that what they were doing is illegal. Fortunately, the bear crossed the street safely and was not hit by any vehicles during this social media chase.
I’m hoping the bear gained a safe distance from the perpetrators and made it safely into the forest.
Humans, please be kind to wildlife; do not endanger their lives for the sake of your social media post. If your torment leads to aggression; their life is threatened, just as much as yours.
Amy Rutkowski
Aspen