Editor:
Lorenzo Semple’s recent column (“You get what you put in Aspen’s soul,” Aspen Daily News, June 3) is my booster. My husband (Michael Pacin) and I count the days until we return to Aspen. But this is different. Why? We are no longer summer residents, but refugees from malignancy spreading across Florida. DeSantis, whom we call “DeSatan,” is keen on inflicting agony.
DeSatan is persecuting the LGBTQ population, expanding his “don’t say Gay” law, blocking gender-affirming care for trans youth, limiting trans adults’ access to health care and ousting drag shows. As an equal-opportunity-hater, he is restricting spending related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Not sparing women, he has signed a six-week abortion ban. While he trumpets his misogyny as a lifesaver, he has empowered citizens to carry concealed guns without a permit or training and has tweaked death penalty rules, which can now facilitate executions of the innocent.
DeSatan is impaling vulnerable immigrants. He bars entities from issuing ID cards to those without proof of legal entry, invites random audits of employers suspected of hiring unauthorized workers and promotes racial profiling. Because he has mandated hospitals to collect data on those lacking legal status, DeSatan is hindering those with medical emergencies from seeking succor. He has even deterred good Samaritanism because anyone giving an undocumented migrant a lift to the hospital, church, school or work can be charged with a third-degree felony.
DeSatan is exsanguinating the schools by blocking a course in African Studies, outlawing discussion of race, slavery, the holocaust, gender identity and sexuality in grades K-12 and banning books that merely allude to “woke” issues. With his sycophantic legislature, DeSatan is metastasizing to the public universities. Can we rebel? Ask Disney, our fiscal angel, against whom DeSatan is relentlessly waging war.
Do hate crimes take a toll? Our lives have morphed into dystopia where the mere delivery of the vocal Miami Herald ignites palpitations of dread. Nothing soothes: not chanting “om,” not crooning “Feelin’ Groovy” and not reciting stale bromides such as “it does not affect me.” This summer, I landed in Aspen with a broken heart and post-traumatic DeSatan stress.
Semple says that “when you endure a tragic personal loss beyond comprehension … the soul of Aspen shines on you from above like a spotlight, or a comforting heat lamp.” I embrace that soul and will strive to reciprocate.
Dr. Amy D. Ronner
Aspen