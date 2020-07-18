Editor:
The real reason why I wear a mask is to prevent those sneezes, snot and droplets from getting into my nose and mouth from someone who just sneezed, spit or coughed without a mask on.
Thank you, Gov. Polis. If wearing a mask will keep my paycheck coming in — why not wear a mask? What else can we do to try to prevent the coronavirus from entering the holes in our face?
My favorite “designer” masks are from the 7-Eleven in Basalt. Colorful, cute, breathable, easily washable, quick to dry, lightweight, (not N95 strength but they work to catch those gross sneezes from hitting my face).
The 7-Eleven mask prices range from $2.99-$6.99. Kid and adult sizes. Mask colors to match your fishing gear, Sunday best dress or bike helmet. Stay Healthy. Be Safe. Swim in chlorinated water. Chlorine kills the coronavirus.
Toni Kronberg
Aspen