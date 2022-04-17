Editor:
The devil is in the details — obfuscation, opacity and deception? Delving into the development history and recent actions related to the Diemoz/480 Donegan parcel, I found many items of interest.
Major concerns include the amount of traffic and the lack of public-use space. The 1980 business center approval traffic study estimated 2,956 daily trips using Storm King Road with just 85 trips on Donegan Road. R2’s study, 300 residential units, estimates 2,188 trips per day. Are those realistic numbers? There was a requirement R2 make intersection improvements at Donegan and Highway 6, but no longer. The Garfield County application included a recommendation that Storm King Road be a four-lane road to serve the commercial development. No traffic infrastructure improvements are required with the 480 project. Why?
At the recent town hall presentation, R2 showed a slide designating “parkland” between Donegan and their project. More a “parking strip” rather than usable parkland. They propose a clubhouse and pool. The same was proposed at Cardiff Glen but was never built. The main requirements of the approved PUD relate to building heights, density and parking. No guarantee amenities will be built. The one acre of parkland “gifted” to the city is less than half the size of Gregory Park, the largest in West Glenwood. Glenwood Park area has over 10 acres.
R2 publicly stated the zoning of this Diemoz property is Commercial General. It is actually Commercial Limited that “provides a limited range of commercial uses … compatible with surrounding residential uses.” They also state “… there is no third option to ‘start over.’” I beg to differ. Parks and recreation director/commission and RE-1 were never involved in the process. More public-use land could have been gained. City council, instead of asking for more, gave more in the form of 30 more units than R2 proposed. Other partners such as Habitat for Humanity were not involved.
The project being “100% renewable energy” is misleading as the city is already at that point with electricity. And what is “net-zero landscaping>” Fake plants and artificial turf maintained with battery-powered equipment?
The Comprehensive Plan is being updated. The West Glenwood Mall is under contract to a different buyer and a master plan should include both adjoining parcels. Vote yes on B to seek better options and uses for this parcel. The city should focus on what is already within city limits rather than annex more.
Greg Jeung
Glenwood Springs