Editor:
As an avid e-mountain-bike rider and mountain biking section leader of Trilogy Bike Club in Peoria, Arizona, I am writing in support of Ian Long’s recent letter to the editor. E-mountain-bike class 1 allows many to ride who would be shut out of the sport. In addition, damage to trails is a non-issue.
Let's incorporate proper etiquette so that hikers, mountain bikers, e-mountain bikers and horse riders all can enjoy the trails. Boulder, Denver and Evergreen County provide examples of successful implementation. As a visitor to the Roaring Fork Valley for over 10 years, my expectation is to see an enlightened approach to this issue.
Steve Strecker
Peoria, Arizona