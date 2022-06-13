Editor:
Vladislav Doronin’s interview regarding his 1A, $76.25 million purchase, (Aspen Daily News, March 31), inadvertently divulged that Jim DeFrancia and the city were surreptitious with their assurance that the 1020 E. Cooper employee housing application was independent and not connected to the 1A development. The interview divulged the contrary by inferring that the 1020 E. Cooper employee housing development application was paramount to Doronin’s 1A development plans while the city concurrently deliberated on the 1020 E. Cooper applications with DeFrancia.
Do you think there could be some city hanky-panky at work here? The city’s apparent digression of probity and process with 1A should instill public consternation that staff and council may routinely play footsie under the table with Aspen’s commercial developers.
Ostensibly, the aggregate history of city waivers and costshift legislation implies a loyalist relationship with commercial developers — just look around town. The council’s capricious hubris to pass emergency STR legislation definitely diminishes lodging competition. Could council’s emergency passing of punitive off-the-scale taxes and fees onto the free-market homeowner be an additional costshift funding gift for ancillary commercial infrastructure?
Increasingly, council’s deliberations seem a façade of orchestrated rhetorical debates, empty proselytizing and authoritative staff recommendations, which generally end the same way — big business prevails. Eventually, actions reveal true intent better than words.
Only willful council legislation can aid and abet commercial development where ancillary expenses are cost shifted to the taxpayer. Just who in their right mind would want more congestion in Aspen unless, one way and another, they’re “making rent?”
Scott and Caroline McDonald
Aspen