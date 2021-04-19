Editor:
It’s not the billionaire citizens of Aspen that are ruining this town, it’s the billionaire developers that are ruining this town. If our appointed representatives cave on the code change, encouraging more high-density development in the core, you can kiss the quaintness and charm that’s left in Aspen goodbye. And order some Xanax — we will all need it just to find parking in town. Please go to www.SaveAspen.org to learn more. There are two important meetings this week. One is on Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m. and another on Tuesday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. which will play a huge part in determining and hopefully preserving, the future of our beloved town.
Kristi Gilliam
Aspen