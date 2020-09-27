Is there a pill that fixes atychiphobia?
This obscure-sounding ailment may be plaguing Donald Trump. It will be of particular interest to us if he’s reelected.
Actychipobia is an irrational fear of failure, and it can be a special problem for men often saddled with expectations of leadership. Medical journals note the condition is made more acute by expectations of good money.
We all know the type. Atychiphobians are typically men who are lost but fear admitting it. Think of a boy manager who has risen steadily up the ranks without ever having to admit the stuff he doesn’t know how to do. The victim does not dare to ask for help, since that will require admitting his cluelessness. The underlying problem is sometimes laid to shame.
Few of us are medical specialists, or qualified to diagnose fear of failure. But the results litter the landscape. Think about it, and you can spot several instances in which a man you know failed, while you or any of your friends could have warned him off if only he’d have asked.
Your friend might also have never dared try something because he feared getting found out. That’s the irrational part. Many have been faced with atychiphobia, even if we don’t know how to pronounce it. We skipped a problem, skirting it, or danced around it because it represented a rickety bridge we dare not cross. We punted.
The ailment plagues women, too, but it is apparently most noted in men.
Which brings us to the single biggest untreated sore of the Trump administration: the president’s failure to grab the coronavirus by the horns when he had the chance early in the year. He could even have passed it off to a competent, perhaps cabinet-level group of experts.
Instead, he ran from it like the plague it was, denying publicly any responsibility, placing it on the shoulders of vice-president Mike Pence, or claiming it was up to each state. He even likened the coming pandemic to a touch of the flu.
It’s all there on tape. Now, it’s even got a cover story. Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that he knew the severity of the bug but dared not incite panic.
It’s not easy to assign sympathy to Trump in the face of such a deadly calamity. But he may have been afflicted by his self-fears for a long time.
The electorate did not widely judge Donald Trump on his competence to “faithfully execute” his job. No one, from Trump on down, expected him to win in 2016. And he’s setting himself up for 2020 by assuming he’ll lose because all those nasty Democrats are cheating him.
Trump’s difficulty peaked when he was frozen by fear that he couldn’t handle an American outbreak of the coronavirus and that he didn’t get help from legions he could have asked.
If you think it’s easy for a man to admit he’s lost, ask this: when was the last time you heard of a male driver admitting he was lost and asking a passenger — or his date — for help?
A large fear of any business owner is a manager who won’t ask for help. A disaster could ensue, sometimes at great cost. But the male fear of shame is tough to shake off. It may even require rehearsal.
It is almost too easy or simple to see such a Trumpian trait. But it appears to be all a part of the president’s desire to change the subject, or shift blame. It particularly works on a foreign object — like China. One story line is that the Chinese are trying to steal private Americans’ secrets through native technology (think TikTok). Another is the theory that the virus was cooked up in some Chinese lab near Wuhan and shipped — perhaps even shrink-wrapped — to the U.S.
Some of us are lucky. We are the ones who’ve had a long immunity to atychiphobia at work. Writers are a fortunate breed. The first words out of their mouths on phone calls are “help me, I’m totally lost and I don’t know a thing” about the subject matter. After a while, you lose fear, and find others are surprisingly willing to help. There’s no shame to that, but there may be a learning curve.
Trump deserves no credit until he can admit what he doesn’t know. But it may help the rest of us help when we judge a candidate for high office.
What would have happened had the president been properly vetted for the job? Could he demonstrate his competence for the post? Did his work history — including that of an accomplished reality TV showman — help?
We should be applying such a grilling to anyone running for an office which requires managerial competence. But we may have to ask the question we fear. We’ll have to ask the candidate if he or she has ever been diagnosed with atychiphobia.
And that would be OK, since most of us have been lost more than we’d like.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.