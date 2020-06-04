Editor:
Once again the voters of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District have the opportunity to elect a responsible, experienced, knowledgeable, honest, sincere and appropriate representative.
A free and open society depends on its selected leaders to do the work of a public servant — one who studies community, state and national issues, discusses options for resolution, and seeks the best for society. Diane Mitsch Bush is such a leader.
Diane is the responsible choice for a representative to serve in the federal government as a spokesperson with the ability to understand the issues that affect the residents of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. As a longtime resident of Colorado’s Western Slope, a college professor of sociology, a business owner, and a former Colorado State representative, Diane has the knowledge background, experience, the contacts and the skills necessary to explain Colorado’s needs and positions regarding national issues and to provide ideas for consideration in any federal actions. Her work as a Colorado State representative supported our district’s interests in protection of Colorado’s natural resources, our interests in responsible energy needs, our need for appropriate infrastructure improvements and the necessary support for our hospital and medical demands.
An individual entrusted with a position in federal government in Washington needs the following:
— An understanding of the requirements and dreams of our Colorado 3rd District,
— Contacts within the District with whom the Representative can share concerns and questions
— Enough political experience to know and understand the law and processes of governance,
— The leadership strength to follow through on the need for support and action.
As an active board member of the Colorado Association of School Boards, the Colorado Counties, Inc, and numerous local organizations, I interacted with Diane and with numerous political leaders on local, state and national issues. Diane does her homework, makes necessary contacts, responds to needs, offers suggestions and recommendations, conducts followup and support, and has the respect of all with whom she works.
The chosen Representative must be willing and able to do the necessary research, to explain proposed resolutions, and to gain respect and support for responsible leadership.
Diane Mitsch Bush is the candidate of choice.
Dorothea Farris
Carbondale