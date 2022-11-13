Editor:
Now we know there are multiple sources of Russian interference in American elections.
Putin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so, “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere in American elections. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
We know Putin hates America. He and his evil cohorts within Russia — and don’t forget his dealings with North Korea and Iran — are working at many different levels to diminish America’s standing in the world and if they could get our democracy to self-destruct from within they would be high-fiving each other and breaking out the Champagne for days.
Putin, one of the most corrupt world leaders, has been working to destroy America ever since the Berlin Wall fell in 1989. West Germany and East Germany reunited, and millions became free to express their displeasure with their government and ex-East Germans got to vote with real choices, and they finally had the freedom to travel the free world. Putin is a dictator. He may have dreamed up Q — the anonymous Q who portrays himself as a single American man, when in reality Q may be a team of experts on America inside Moscow’s Kremlin tasked with the biggest misinformation campaign ever in the history of the world.
Q inspired the Jan. 6 riot on our capital. I’m sure Putin celebrated how well the misinformation strategy worked.
Tom Mooney
Aspen