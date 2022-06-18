Editor:
I was dismayed to see the article on David Barton the other day because I had just started a series of classes through Patriot Academy, and I knew some of his information was included in the classes. Was I going to be taught a bunch of lies? Last night, my fears were put to rest during the class, which was partly on slavery. We had just made an East Coast trip and some of what I learned visiting Fort McHenry was covered the same as in the class.
Several years ago, I traveled to Africa and was fortunate enough to be able to visit the Elmina Castle from which slaves were shipped to many countries. What I heard in the class last night was the same history that I was taught in Africa. Looks like I can settle in and enjoy learning more about our Constitution and the rights that it gives us. From what I have seen of David Barton he does not fit my definition of an extremist. Has anyone else in this valley met him and been left with that impression?
Deanna Janckila
Carbondale