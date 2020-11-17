“You know what to do.”
These are the only five words that should be allowed on anyone’s phone message. The words should be followed quickly by a tone that indicates that your message is being recorded.
Everything else involved in this arcane and archaic ritual should be thrown out with the bathwater.
Don’t waste our time. It’s the only thing that we have much too little of. If I had a quarter for every minute that I allowed a machine to waste my time, I’d be a rich man. If you have ever stared at a “progress bar” on a computer screen, you know what I mean. It could be argued that you are wasting your time right now by reading this. If you add wasting money to the time equation, welcome to my world.
I might be alone in feeling acutely foolish every time I leave a message on someone’s cell phone or when I try to check my cell phone messages. It’s not the actual leaving or checking of the message, it’s the infernal computerized rituals that we are forced to endure that has raised my ire.
You can’t just leave a message at the tone anymore. You listen to the usual message from the person you are calling. That is followed by your cell provider’s time gobbling nonsense:
“To leave a callback number, press five. When you are finished you may hang up, or push pound for more options.”
That message steals five seconds of your life every time you hear it. That could be five seconds you spend eating hot sauce, carving on a snowboard or flipping back your hair. Five seconds added to five seconds added to five seconds added to five seconds adds up to a lot after five years or more.
What does it mean to leave a callback number? I have never pressed “five,” nor do I know anyone who has ever pressed “five.” I wonder what happens when you press “five?” You probably enter a labyrinth of options for English, Spanish, etcetera, etcetera and whatnot. Is a callback number different than the number you are calling from? It could be, but isn’t that what the message is for?
“Joe. It’s Steve. Call me back at 925-5555.”
Simple.
Instead, we are faced with a bizarre grouping of shifting options that no one wants. The phone companies want you to use up those precious minutes and this is their way of keeping us on the line.
Even when you check your messages, you have to listen to a litany of useless, time-wasting, computer-generated talk.
“Your message from 970-925-5555 sent on Thursday July 15 at 6:29 a.m. will be deleted from your mailbox. You have four unheard messages. First unheard message sent Monday, August 30 at 10:27 pm. To reply to this message press five, to page this person, press five, to give an electric shock to this person, keep pressing five…”
I just want to hear the message! It’s most likely a wrong number anyway.
When you hear the statistics on traffic accidents and cell phones, it’s a wonder that the cell phone companies want to keep us on the line at all. I’ll bet half the traffic accidents that happen while we are using our mobile devices occur while the cell phone company is wasting our time with computerized messages about our messages.
Talking on a cell phone causes nearly 25% of auto accidents. Carnegie Mellon research indicates that driving while using a cell phone reduces the amount of brain activity associated with driving by 37%. Speaking on behalf of the human race, we need every brain cell we have firing on all cylinders while we are driving our weapons of mass destruction at 75 mph.
One-fifth of “experienced adult drivers” in the United States send text messages while driving. I can no longer see the text on a telephone, whether I am driving or not. I can’t text when I am hunched over a phone in a clean white room, never mind while I am hurtling up Highway 82 in my Toyota pickup at 70 mph.
In 2015, nearly 3,477 people were killed and more than 391,000 were injured in crashes related to distracted driving. When you look at your phone for five seconds, your rig — traveling at 55 mph — covers 100 yards. But of course that's ridiculous. No one drives 55!
Recent Pew research shows that 40% of all American teens say they have been in a car when the driver used a cell phone in a way that put people in danger.What in the world is so important? And what is everyone talking about? Of course, I am pretty good at talking on my cell phone while driving, but the other guy is what I’m worried about. I mean, chances are, that he’s like, texting!
Someone needs to sue the phone companies for keeping us on the line while we should be driving. Stop wasting our time. Stop wasting life. Stop. Just stop.
Steve Skinner is distracted by and addicted to time wasters. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.