Editor:
The solicitors for medical money are causing a distracting and dangerous situation at the intersection of Highways 133 and 82. Complaints to the Carbondale police and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department have been numerous, but neither are able to legally act as the intersection is public property. People who solicit, even under false pretenses, are allowed to be there. Unfortunately, this also means they are allowed to wave large signs, often en masse, while putting drivers and themselves in danger.
I have tried to be empathetic, but we need to look at the situation. These are not homeless people who lack shelter, food or clean clothes. They appear to have all the amenities a modern society entails, including cell phones. They clearly have employment or families with employment.
Medical care cannot be legally denied to anyone, even if they are illegal citizens. We all know that care can be expensive, but they can tap county, state and federal funds for aid. Many of us also donate to nonprofits that provide services.
I would rather we allow homeless people to sit at the light — they truly need our help and empathy. They are the disenfranchised, the ex-soldiers, the mentally ill and the ones fighting addiction. They do not have shelter, food, clean clothes or cell phones.
I believe we need to direct these current solicitors elsewhere, but that can only happen if we stop giving them money so they can seek appropriate funding.
Denise Moss
Carbondale