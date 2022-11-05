Editor:
This year‘s election for the office of Pitkin County sheriff has been the most contentious in recent memory. I have read with great interest the articles and opinions about both candidates. Some very important issues have been raised.
I’ve known Joe for many years, and believe he has our community‘s best interest at heart. The main concern I have had was the proposal of a new jail facility at a different location. Joe has assured me that all options are still on the table, including refurbishing our existing jail, and that the Pitkin County commissioners will decide the final outcome.
Please join me in voting for Joe DiSalvo for Pitkin County sheriff.
John Doyle
Aspen