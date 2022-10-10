Editor:
Since I don’t know either candidate for the sheriff’s race I went to Sheriff DiSalvo’s campaign event Friday evening at the W Hotel to hear what he had to say on the issues. At the gathering, there were a handful of disgruntled, very loud, former sheriff’s office employees front and center. I learned later that they are pretty much the same five-ish people who caused the ruckus at the Woody Creek Caucus and have been collectively writing nasty letters to the editor. Their questions and comments were so small and petty, to say nothing of how rude, disrespectful, and clearly bitter they are. They derailed the event. No decorum, no civil discourse.
I was able to speak one on one with Sheriff DiSalvo when it ended and got my questions answered. I liked his answers and will be voting for him. I would say if you have questions, reach out to him directly. It is unlikely the detractors are going to allow meaningful debate at future planned events.
Carole Cantin
Snowmass Village