Editor:
I’ve seen 80% of the electorate support Bob Braudis or Joe DiSalvo in every sheriff’s race. This is because of their values; the shared vision of the leadership role as sheriff.
Only one candidate in this election has a proven track record of leadership and an unparalleled depth of experience. It’s DiSalvo!
All the garbage being slung at DiSalvo is nothing more than half-baked attempts to discredit him through tired gaslighting tactics and weak straw-man arguments. Period! Anything else is from personal vendettas.
Mick Ireland, a Michael Buglione supporter, has become shockingly irrelevant. He’s bitter and cranky, and his vendetta is weaker than his run for county controller. Mick tried to pick a fight with Michaels’ fists and has now left the building. Not worth any more words.
Buglione’s issues with Joe are grossly personal. Despite all the low-road character-assassination attempts by his supporters, his only contention with DiSalvo centers on how to best operate our county jail and define its purpose. Given the opportunity to have a leadership role in the jail, he not only declined, but it was so beneath his ego, he resigned! He quit! This information is enough to make the correct decision for who should lead as sheriff. It's DiSalvo!
Joe has exemplified standing tall and taking responsibility for his shortcomings, both personally and professionally. He learns from mistakes and evolves. This is the cornerstone of his set of values! This is what a leader looks like. Front and center and every darned time! No exceptions!
Vote Joe DiSalvo.
Jimmy Yeager
Aspen