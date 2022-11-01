Editor:
Serving as a county sheriff is about knowing your community and directing your office to best meet the public safety needs of that community. As a Colorado sheriff for the past 12 years, I’ve come to establish relationships with some pretty amazing and dedicated sheriffs. While Sheriff DiSalvo and I serve different communities, and while Joe and I have different opinions and perspectives on certain political issues, I’ve come to have great respect for Joe and his commitment to Pitkin County. I’ve visited your county with Sheriff DiSalvo and I’ve seen firsthand how dedicated to and compassionate he is towards his county.
If you value a sheriff who represents the citizens of Pitkin County, you will do well to continue to support Joe DiSalvo.
Justin Smith
Fort Collins