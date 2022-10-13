Editor:
I have known Joe DiSalvo for over 30 years and he is direct, knowledgeable on the Issues and has compassionate concern and availability for all the residents, locals and visitors alike.
Don’t believe all the hate and nastiness.
Welcome to the world after COVID. Everything is new and many things are different, but the sheriff’s office is run efficiently. My vote is for Joe to keep our town running with some common sense — our other city and county representatives, well good luck with all that.
David Weiss
Aspen/St. Petersburg Fla.