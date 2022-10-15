Editor:
It was an honor to be hired by Sheriff Dick Kienast in 1983 and continue my service to Sheriff Bob Braudis as a deputy, juvenile investigator and patrol director until my retirement shortly after Joe DiSalvo’s election.
During my many years on the management team of the sheriff’s office, employee termination issues arose a handful of times. Braudis’ mantra was always clear, “The last thing you want to do is f--- with a man’s job.” And only on rare occasions did terminations occur.
Since Joe DiSalvo’s reign, the number of employees leaving due to termination, being paid off to leave, forced to resign, or leaving in disgust has risen exponentially. By my count, at least 20 local individuals with decades of law enforcement experience have left for one of these reasons during DiSalvo’s tenure.
Please vote for Michael Buglione for sheriff. He wants to retain personnel by supporting staff as Bob did for Disalvo when he was arrested for assault in 2004. Michael is committed to taking criticism about himself or mistakes made by staff without a knee-jerk reaction. Michael is committed to exploring employee housing, enabling deputies to live in the county they so bravely serve. Vote for Buglione by Nov 8.
Ann Stephenson
Basalt