Editor:
We wanted to lend our voices to the overwhelming support that Sheriff Joe DiSalvo has been getting from local community members. We have known and worked closely with DiSalvo for over 12 years and have always been impressed with his ability to balance being a strong, direct and tough leader while also remaining engaged, thoughtful and compassionate.
We have watched Sheriff Joe steadfastly rise to each new challenge to ensure that his team and the community were prepared and able to respond or adapt to the ever-changing environment — the sign of a great leader.
We also worked with him, other police chiefs, school administrators, health care professionals, local leaders and the Aspen Community Foundation to create safe, responsible and proactive models to identify and create intervention strategies for local youth to protect against and prevent marijuana and substance abuse. Sheriff Joe always stood out within that group for his concern, compassion and leadership.
We look forward to voting for him and hope that you will consider doing so as well. We have seen firsthand his proven track record of steady leadership and an unparalleled depth of experience over the years.
Mark and Jonathan Lewis
Aspen