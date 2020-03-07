Editor:
Pitkin County Democratic Chairman Howie Wallach said he was surprised to see Mike Bloomberg carry the county. “I would have expected Sanders to prevail,” he said.
For what it’s worth, I was a bit disillusioned, but not particularly astonished. Like so many of us in America today, the billionaire class is just sticking with their own kind. They’d better. We plebeians outnumber the diamond-stick-pin and mink-coat crowd, and with Bernie leading the charge, we’ll take back this country from the plutocrats.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale