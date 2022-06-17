Editor:
As the pastor of Cornerstone Christian Center, I need to express my disappointment once again in how our church and school were misrepresented in your paper. In this most recent article, the Aspen Daily disparaged our guest speaker, David Barton, and his organization, Wallbuilders. Unfortunately, there is every indication your writer went online, repeated disproven accusations, and regurgitated misinformation from agenda driven websites and organizations.
Your writer could have introduced himself, that evening, let us know he was with the paper and asked for an interview with one of our guest speakers. He could have asked any question he wanted. The writer’s work-shy approach to journalism resulted in unnecessarily inciting negative emotions towards our church and towards really decent people.
In order to get people to read your paper, it is my strong opinion that the Aspen Daily News approaches stories merely to provoke outrage and does it at the expense of finding the real truth behind a story. It has happened enough that I have very little hope for change and very little confidence we wouldn’t still be misquoted and misrepresented. This recent article was particularly disappointing, because it felt like it was just personal.
Jim Tarr
Carbondale