Editor:
A 20-year-old Black man was stopped by police for having too many air fresheners hanging on his rear view. They approached his car with guns drawn. They pulled him out of the car to handcuff him. He pulled away and tried to escape and they shot him dead.
Instead of “defund police” it should be “disarm police.” Many police in the UK do not carry firearms. The people who are hired and work in police forces prove every day that they cannot carry firearms responsibly. They are a public health problem. Especially when “driving while Black.”
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale