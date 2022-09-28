Editor:
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's campaign flier just arrived in my mailbox. At first glance, the text-rich brochure looks like she actually did something for Colorado District 3 this past year. I was curious so I did some research.
“Congresswoman Boebert advocated for rural Colorado and was able to secure nine legislative victories” is what the brochure states, so let's examine what she did for our district:
• Securing $1.74 billion for Community Health Centers. American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Voted NAY.
Securing $48 million for U.S. Forest Service. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Voted NAY.
• Securing $10 million for Bureau of Indian Affairs Indian Irrigation Fund. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Voted NAY.
It seems very disingenuous to me that our Congresswoman boasts that these are legislative priorities of Colorado — yet she voted no.
I went on to research what Boebert actually did do this past legislative session but is not boasting about in her campaign brochure.
She is among the Republican legislators who participated in the monthslong attempted coup following the 2020 presidential election.
Boebert was fined for failing to wear a mask on the House floor during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boebert sponsored a bill just a few weeks after the passing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act named the “Shall not be Infringed Act” to repeal the already passed safer communities legislation that political analysts called the most significant federal gun safety legislation since the 1990s.
I make my decisions based on facts and all I can hope for is the majority of voters in CD3 agree with me.
Louise van Vonno
Durango