Editor:
I read with great interest the Feb. 8 article by Scott Condon, “Pitkin County faces challenge reducing airport emissions.”
I hope this pot continues to get stirred, as around the globe protests and action have already begun in other major “tourist destination” airports, unafraid that it will affect tourist-generated income but moving forward still. There is a plethora of articles describing the strength and conviction of these cities and resorts to start limiting the amount of private jet traffic due to incredible ultra-polluting flights all in the name of “convenient taxis for the very rich.”
In the end, everyone pays for the short-sightedness of this folly. As of December 2022, France has succeeded in a first step toward cracking down on short-haul (within the country) private jet flights (Paris, Bordeaux, Nantes, Lyon), with many more high-profile resort towns, like Davos, also focusing on limiting private jet traffic. A greatly detailed article on what Americans do with their private jet travel can be found in The Guardian, “A 17-minute flight? The super-rich who have absolute disregard for the planet.”
Aspen can either be a leader or a follower in reducing the massive number of metric tons of carbon dioxide spewed into our atmosphere by curbing private jet travel to ASE. Yes, it’s a matter of just saying no to the convenience of the ultra-wealthy or saying yes to actually following through with the desire to support green energy, healthy local skies and a healthy planet.
Martha Ferguson
Snowmass