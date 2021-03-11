Editor:
I wonder if the NBA’s small- to mid-market cities took note of LeBron James’ remark about the Salt Lake City Jazz. He made it on TNT during the NBA draft and said that when he was young, “We would have never picked those guys [Stockton and Malone] in video games, never.”
This sent a not-too-subtle message to his fan base, one more of discrimination than merely disrespect. Black NBA players since before LeBron was born have groused about the lack of night life in Salt Lake City. They have also known that the Mormon church initially barred blacks from holding the religion’s priesthood, a policy long-ago changed. LeBron is effectively asking, “Has anything good ever come out of Salt Lake City?”
James owes the league’s players, coaches, fans, and owners, and especially the Jazz and its historically Latter Day Saint owners, an apology, and should issue a statement in support both of smaller franchises and religious freedom.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah