Jumping into writing a column — starting anything, for that matter — is always challenging. I take a deep breath and repeat my simple mantra several times, “Dive in. Smile.” And, with these words, I plunge into what I hope will soon be my article. At first, it is just an empty page, dizzying in its blankness.
My mantra is an affirmation. Its purpose is to silence negative thoughts and promote positive thinking and self confidence. Research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information demonstrates that self affirmation activates brain systems and neural reward pathways to decrease stress.
I first started using mantras when learning to dive in KwaZulu Natal near Durban, South Africa. During my week’s training, the weather was stormy, and I was afraid of the vast, murky ocean. I used to talk to myself back then, saying, “Just go. I can do it.” I didn’t know that repeating these words had the power to reshape my brain. All I knew was that it got me in the water and a PADI Open Water Diver certification.
I’ve had the privilege of diving in beautiful and remote locations across the planet — the chance to see brilliant coral reefs and swim with schools of dazzling fish, sea turtles, manta rays, hammerhead sharks and other extraordinary marine life. The tiny pygmy seahorse is, perhaps, the most wondrous sea creature of all.
After my Durban experience, I try to dive only in crystal-clear water, the equivalent of skiing only on a powder day. I hate to give the impression, however, that it is smooth sailing once in the water. For me, that’s when the work begins, and I need to dig deep before I can relax in the beautiful surroundings.
My ears are highly sensitive to the change in air pressure, and I feel intense discomfort at the beginning of every dive. I pinch my nostrils, blow through my nose in my mask, swallow, extend my neck, and try to open the Eustachian tubes, but nothing usually works for a while. Equalizing the pressure in my middle ears is always a struggle, especially over the first few feet beneath the water’s surface.
I’ve trained my body to cope with this problem by descending very slowly, feet first. Nevertheless, I gulp down at least one-third of the air in my scuba tank during the initial descent. Then, with surprising suddenness, my right ear pops. When I’m lucky, the left ear pops soon after. Sometimes it takes a bit longer. But when it does pop — eventually it always does — stillness replaces my heavy breathing, and I’ve won another internal battle.
I’m fortunate to have naturally super buoyancy control. Once submerged, I can glide motionless amongst the vibrant oceanic underwater world for a long time, calmly sipping the air. This small gift of buoyancy may have saved my life.
Every diver knows to remain alert to their divemaster’s and dive buddy’s hand signals. Hand signals are how you communicate in the water. There are various kinds: OK, stop, look at me, and out of air. The sign for “danger, abort dive” is crossed arms in the shape of an X accompanied by closed fists.
I saw this signal once on a dive in Sumatra, Indonesia: my divemaster’s tightly closed fist punching in the direction of a tiger shark — the second deadliest shark, coined the “man-eater” for its unprovoked attacks on surfers and swimmers. With eyes peeled on the divemaster, I snatched a glimpse of the massive dark figure and stayed close to the group. We ascended without incident.
The buddy system is a cornerstone of scuba safety procedures. The idea is that two or more divers stay together and are responsible for one another’s security and rescue. I arrived alone for a dive off Layang Layang island — one of 13 coral atolls off the coast of Malaysia — so the diving company randomly assigned me to partner with another lone diver named Boris.
I was gliding along when I saw my dive buddy motioning me to stop and follow him. Boris pointed at a few baby reef sharks trapped in a large fishing net and then pointed at his knife, signaling his intention to cut the net. I watched nearby as he triumphantly freed these young sharks.
Our air tanks nearly depleted, and past the allotted time, we ascended, only to find that the tide had carried us far away from our scuba diving boat. The midday sun glared as we stayed afloat for the best part of an hour and reviewed our options. There were none. We passed the time by talking about our lives and sharing gallows humor: “Dead Bodies of American Jewish Woman and German Iranian Man Retrieved from South China Sea.” Miraculously, the dive crew spotted and rescued us.
As I recall this moment, my heart is pounding uncontrollably. I wonder, “Is it truly so hard to stare down a blank sheet of paper?” Sort of, yes.
Starting something new never gets easier. But you risk short-changing your life’s journey if you just tread water and don’t “dive in” and “smile.”
Barbara Freeman is swimming into bigger waters with this column. While she may still write about financial topics in the future, she’s hanging up the “Money Matters” title to expand her horizons. Reach her at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.