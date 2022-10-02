Editor:
Everyday I walk across the Castle Creek Bridge, and everyday it’s the same: eight people directing traffic, two people in their cars, three people standing around, two people actually working. And I won’t mention the impact to the town — the traffic backed up way onto McLain Flats Road and to the airport worse than winter time.
Is this government regulation at work? Poor timing, that’s for sure. And the point of this was to fill a pot hole and thicken the surface around it? What will happen when they actually need to replace the whole bridge?
Donna Thompson
Aspen