Editor’s note: Editorial policy requires that letters to the editor be signed with a full name; however, in the interest of protecting the anonymity of the minor mentioned in this letter, we have allowed the use of initials.
Editor:
To the woman in front of us checking out at Roxy’s Tuesday night — it’s a small town, I recognize you and am optimistic this will be a learning lesson.
I hope the next time you encounter someone who looks different that you are capable of keeping judgment to yourself. Please understand most kids/teens feel shame and anxiety — especially if they aren’t considered “mainstream.” Your obvious judgment only deepens their shame — all kids need our support, it takes a village.
Yes, my daughter is quirky with multicolored hair and dresses funky; I have taught her to rise above, but sometimes it’s such an intense punch in the gut. Thankfully, she was so excited about getting her driver’s license that she didn’t notice your disapproving up and down glare (twice) ... however, I did, it infuriated me and broke my heart in the some moment. I don’t expect you to know or understand all she has endured to be where she is today, alive and thriving, but please let’s treat each other with respect.
I am certain you have challenges of your own. I will be kind and not judge. “When we know better, we do better.”
DH
Aspen