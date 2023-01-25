Editor:
The building that now houses the Hub of Aspen, one of the oldest bike shops in town, was recently purchased by Jimmy Markus (part of the Mark Hunt mafia). Mr. Markus recently issued an eviction warning requiring the owner of the Hub to remove Folsom Skis from the premises (they had been sharing the space with Folsom for the past several winters without any objection from the previous owner/landlord). Why would Mr. Markus object to the Hub also selling skis in the winter? Well, the Hub still has several years left on its lease and apparently is below market value — and Mr. Markus most likely knows that the Hub would struggle to pay the rent without them, so you do the math. This is just another disgusting example of the absurd greed and the dwindling reality of preserving a local community.
Bob Dennis
Aspen