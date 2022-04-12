Editor:
As I get up and about this Sunday morning and greet my two senior dogs good morning, my heart is heavy. A while back a good friend suggested we catch up by having lunch at Krabloonik in Snowmass Village. The thought of a restaurant business allowed to keep hundreds of dogs chained up day in and day out does not rank on my list of restaurants I intend on giving my business to. Ever. Animal cruelty takes many forms and in my opinion this practice is one of them. I pray for these animals this morning and implore some deep soul searching for those in Snowmass Village who have the ability to do what is right.
Natalie Blanchard
Aspen