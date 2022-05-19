Editor:
The Associated Press reports that Aspen will host a men’s super-G and downhill March 3-5, 2023. Wasn’t it said that the FIS, the ruling body of ski racing, would not hold another race here until Lift 1A was replaced with a high-speed lift? That raises a few questions.
I have to ask how to justify the green-house gas emissions that create climate change by holding these races? Thousands of people connected to the races will be jetting and driving in and out. Even the great ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin says she has second thoughts about jetting to races.
But really, what does it matter that one person can slide down a mountain a split-second faster than another? What’s the point? People are literally dying from disaster caused by climate change all over the world. Do we care?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale