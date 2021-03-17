Editor:
This is a serious question. Does anyone, who has been here longer than five years, recognize Aspen anymore? This town just keeps becoming a town for the rich, by the rich, and man am I happy to be out of there. I recently moved to Snowmass and I can’t tell you how happy I am to get away from “Aspen.”
Every day I get a text from longtime locals looking for housing because “their landlords are jacking up their rent” and it just makes me sad. Look, I understand landlords are trying to make money, but come on. Now, y’all are just getting greedy and I hope y’all can never find tenants because y’all don’t deserve them anymore. The locals have been so loyal to Aspen, just to be kicked to the curb, all the time. Honestly, how many people do you know who rent in Aspen anymore? These landlords have just become so greedy and it’s pathetic. Mind you, these are the people who want equality, but have made this town so unreachable, that we are lucky to see any minorities here on vacation. All the minorities here are working for the rich white people and it is just so sad.
This is not the Aspen that once was. This is the “Corporatocracy Aspen,” where everything is owned by corporations, no locals own businesses, all locals live downvalley and everyone is as greedy as can be. I am just so ashamed of Aspen and can’t stand it anymore. Snowmass is building employee housing, affordable housing, looking out for the locals and listening to the locals, while Aspen only listens to Mark Hunt and the people at the hotels.
Aspen is desperately out of touch with the people and they keep shooting themselves in the foot. Not everyone wants to stay at “boutique hotels” and be surrounded by restaurants, where you will be paying $150 for each person there and that is just a very, very modest meal.
Also, après in Aspen is dead! You can deny it all you want, but it is true. There is nowhere to après in Aspen anymore, without spending $100-plus. Plus, locals now spend so much on their ski passes, that they can’t even afford to après after skiing.
You know the ski pass is high, when SkiCo tries to normalize 100 day seasons. That used to be a massive accomplishment, but now SkiCo uses the 100 day to make you feel better about spending $3,000 on the pass. No joke, SkiCo said, “if you get 100 days this year, that means each day was only $30.” 100 days is a major accomplishment, so please stop SkiCo! You know y’all have become greedy, just like the landlords.
Aspen, in my opinion, has changed for the worse and I am so grateful to be out of there. I mean, it seems like the locals don’t even have an option to live there, if they want. I know some older locals are going to say, “quit complaining.” However, to these people, just imagine trying to move to Aspen, right after college and move into some tiny studio, that has an absurd rent of $3,000 and tell me I don’t have a right to complain. It’s sad that the younger generations will have to hope for some kind of housing market crash, in order to finally get a fair rent.
Landlords, y’all have become way, way too greedy and you need to check yourself. Snowmass, keep up the good work! “Aspen – for the rich, by the rich.” “Snowmass – for locals, by locals.” Seriously, Snowmass, thank you, for keeping the integrity that Aspen worked so hard to get rid of.
Perrin Williams
Snowmass Village