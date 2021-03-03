Isaiah Berlin’s 1953 essay “The Hedgehog and the Fox” became a meme before memes existed. Berlin wrote it as an analysis of Leo Tolstoy’s philosophy of history and of his writing style, most particularly presented in his magnum opus novel, “War and Peace.” Leaning on Greek philosophy for the essay’s hook, Berlin borrowed ancient Greek poet Archilochus’ saying: “A fox knows many things, but a hedgehog knows one big thing,” thereby categorizing philosophers and writers into two camps.
Plato, Hegel, Dostoyevsky and Nietzsche, among others, represented to Berlin a tranche of philosophical thinkers who framed their writing in the context of “one big thing.” Conversely, Aristotle, Shakespeare, Goethe and Joyce, among others, represent philosophical thinkers and writers who frame their thinking and writing on many smaller ideas that collectively comprise their individual worldviews.
Berlin defined this contrast of heavyweight historical thinkers to postulate that Tolstoy defied such categorization. Tolstoy, according to Berlin, brought the talents of a fox to his literary assessment of the human condition while simultaneously being a hedgehog by conviction. The best of both worlds, so to speak.
Berlin never intended the application of his quadrupedal metaphor, as foxes and hedgehogs both have four legs, to so many other evaluative circumstances. He viewed his metaphor as a humorously conjured evaluative tool about a single great thinker, not a meme for cultural inheritance and wider application — or perhaps misapplication — across generations. Still, over the years his metaphor has been used to evaluate decision makers of all stripes, including those in the public policy realm. In the wake of yesterday’s city of Aspen election, in which the mayor’s seat and two council positions were up for grabs (after my deadline, so I know not who won), I think it’s worth considering whether Aspen needs more hedgehogs or more foxes engaged in its public policy decision-making processes.
Aspen, it seems to me, is hedgehog central. You can’t swing a dead fox in any direction without hitting an aspirational elected official, appointed individual or self-appointed “influencer” seeking to leverage Aspen’s allegedly vast powers to shine a bright light on big, single-minded, world-saving initiatives for others to follow. Don’t get me wrong, the world needs big ideas now more than ever. But when local public policy implementers like the Aspen City Council adopt solutions to those big ideas predicated solely on hedgehog thinking without demanding of themselves the details of their plans with fox-like diligence, tax dollars are wasted and credibility is lost.
Approaching public policy from the perspective that all challenges derive from the need to solve a single big issue, be it cracking climate change, building a new city hall or developing sufficient affordable housing to meet everyone’s needs — the cost be damned — demonstrates a form of hedgehog thinking. Conversely, addressing in detail and balancing complex sets of important but smaller interrelated yet distinct matters, such as increasing the availability of solar-generating power to residential homes, tweaking the land use code to incentivize tax-generating businesses to flourish or finding effective balanced methods for maintaining community livability in the face of insatiable housing demand, you might be demonstrating fox-like thinking. And you might start making steady progress toward the resolution of those big single issues from which hedgehog thinkers cannot avert their gaze.
The last decade or so of Aspen’s public policy engagement reads like a boulevard of broken hedgehog dreams. So many Aspen initiatives have failed the fox test for detailed due diligence; it's almost comically tragic. Remember the ill-fated Castle Creek Energy Center? Had it been completed rather than saving the planet, it would have likely been its most expensive hydroelectric-generating facility ever constructed. Even worse, consider its potentially devastating and officially ignored long-term impacts on the surrounding stream ecosystem, and its regulatory misdeeds were far worse than the cost. Its $1.5 million impeller — impetuously acquired in advance of its never-to-be-granted federal regulatory approval — still languishes under a tarp at the back of the BMC Lumberyard more than a decade later, a veiled monument to the dangers of unfettered hedgehog thinking.
Do you remember the city’s 2011 and 2013 efforts to drill for hot water … I mean geothermal energy? Or shifting Aspen’s economy to focus on uphilling? Or the 2018 “mobility lab” that the private sector was going to pay for that never happened? Or the price-controlled restaurant that never was? Or how about the new — as some have dubbed it — “Taj Mahal” city hall, currently under construction at Galena Plaza, the internal use plan for which was undetermined even as construction began? Nothing says hedgehog quite like starting construction on a $34.5 million-plus building before you finalize the plan for its use.
Speaking of BMC, the proposed Lumberyard housing project provides Aspen’s next opportunity for big, costly, discrediting hedgehog ideas. To date, despite the best efforts of city staff, the council has struggled to find consensus around basic development issues like mass and density, and the complex question of the development’s impact on the current business center community’s livability remains almost entirely unanswered.
So, for those newly elected or re-elected city of Aspen mayor and council members: Please keep in mind that together the fox and the hedgehog make a great team. While nothing the city of Aspen does has anything to do with Isaiah Berlin’s treatise on Tolstoy, his meme’s modern interpretation provides a heretofore unheeded warning. Leaving the hedgehog to his or her own devices, without the due diligence of the fox, remains an approach fraught with public-policy peril.