Prosecutors won two cases last week against two parents who, they said, bribed their kids’ way into colleges like Harvard, Stanford and Southern California. Their cases began two years ago. Acting on a tip and with a key informant, they worked — or wormed — their way through side doors in the college admissions system.
But does buying into a name school represent a con or a dirty game? Or do bribes result from a tournament-like “pay to play” system in which parents feel compelled to compete?
Lawyers winning the “Varsity Blues” cases have rung up an admirable record. Of the 57 college hopefuls involved, 47 have already pled to charges, admitting to crimes in order to get vastly-reduced sentences. Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among the early parents who won sharply-reduced sentences. But among the holdouts were two men who rolled the dice in hopes they’d be judged as paying college “consultant” fees under false pretenses.
These parents contended that elite colleges dangled premium “concierge” services, as opposed to iffy odds of admission through the standard route. If a student applies normally, he’s got lousy odds. Harvard, Yale and Stanford admit about 6-7 percent of applicants. This is the result of an elite system starting with history and high standards, evolving into a ferocious competitive game. Parents may see the “fees” charged to enter the side door as merely a ridiculous price list in a game. They feel compelled to pull every lever they can so kids won’t get left behind.
In other words, play at your peril. But others want a quiet guarantee, available at prices starting at around $250,000. This game is just a variation of “fake it ‘til you make it.” Some take prep courses and pay consultant coaches who will improve their odds. But a lofty enough price will bypass odds and fetch a guarantee.
No college will admit this, of course. But If you show up at the front door brandishing a pack of crisp Benjamins, you’ll be handled politely. Most schools do favor children of alumni (“legacies”). Alumni donations and continuous fundraising is standard. College “development” offices are common.
Not a single president of a prestigious school has been heard on the record about the shame of being named in a “Varsity Blues” case. They can’t claim cluelessness. They can read about it in the Stanford Daily, Harvard Crimson or Yale Daily News, all edited by students.
The “side doors” involve winning special admission places reserved for recruits, whether athletic or otherwise. Each are manned by coaches that operate with side budgets, or supposed charities that support school athletics. The schools reserve them certain spaces outside the usual admissions rumble. They are extensions of the jock-recruiting that goes on when big-name schools are looking for more football victories to juice up alumni enthusiasm and giving.
Some schools will favor their crew boats, shells that carry a max of eight oarspersons apiece and the coxswain, who sets the space and steers the course. Others will accept alleged water polo stars who will never get wet.
Schools can’t claim money plays no role. Where top schools admit only 6 percent of applicants, they admit 25-30 percent of the children of alumni. The schools maintain that “legacy admits” are often better applicants who do better in school. Top institutions say there is value in fostering public service or leadership traditions in certain families.
The schools will not mention “pay to play.” But the alumni stats suggest the story line. These are smart ways around this. Until recently, many schools were anxious to keep their listed tuition prices down. No longer. Today, elite schools have sharply boosted their “regular” tuitions — but discount them for most students as “scholarships” — just cut rates granted by the schools. They can collect premium prices for wealthy patrons by playing such tuition games.
The two men who were found guilty last week include a former Wynn casino executive, and a private equity investor. One had two daughters who were already top students. But he allegedly paid for a guarantee rather than take a risk.
The odds are not good that such schemes — barely visible in some cases — will do much good in the long run. Critics point out this disposable-income society where parents expect to compete where they can, bidding up prices as if we’re talking about free-market real estate and lurking sharks.
Some defense lawyers have said their clients didn’t know what they were doing was illegal. But to watch the cases closely is to laugh off such a claim. Defendants don’t handle such big bucks without knowing what it’s supposed to buy.
The cynics will note dark warnings of a political system gone south. They point to the pay-to-play nature of politics and the similar absence of shame. We seem to prize and reward electoral misconduct in the highest offices in the land. We may see a style change where the results aren’t yet clear. We still cheer on foul play where results are guaranteed.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.