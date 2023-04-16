It can take a pack of lies to wake us up.
Fox News is set to go to trial on claims that a string of false stories about a voting-machine maker, Dominion, damaged the company to the tune of the $1.6 billion. That’s the amount Dominion is seeking.
The case is set against the allegation that Fox and its anchors jumped on board the Big Lie bandwagon — the claim that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election and should now be living in the White House.
More fundamentally, Fox is inviting an examination of how it became the “Trump Network” after originally adopting a slogan of the “fair and balanced” news channel.
The big case will include miles of videotape and some reluctant witnesses, including Tucker Carlson and Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch, who will each draw the Watergate question: What did he know and when did he know it? Long after Murdoch expires, a gray-haired Carlson may still wonder how he got roped into this circus. Carlson has claimed he intensely dislikes Trump. The Fox marriage to the political right made it the top-rated news channel and Carlson went along for the ride, the story line goes.
One day the case will be taught at business and law schools throughout the land. The legal question will concern the meaning of “reckless disregard for the truth” — language that may decide the Fox fate.
Business schools will consider a deeper question: Is the Fox model of courting a political movement in order to command top ratings and the resulting billions in advertising dollars a sustainable business model? Is Fox riding an accidental wave, or can the model work as if it were concocted at a Silicon Valley fundraiser?
Is it in unacceptable danger of relying too much on a singular figure who might fall off his horse? Or a single mass uprising that peters out before panning out?
We consider Silicon Valley because of its history of manufacturing billionaires off the rise of Apple, Facebook, Netflix and Google. It has left many others stuck in the grim and grimy muck of failure. Many entrepreneurs grab an unlikely idea on an insight and pure luck. They make it work. But more to the point, the many more failures present a question: Was money raised due to a pack of lies deliberately built to fleece investors? Or did the dream just not pencil out when a risky business bet turned sour?
Elizabeth Holmes, the Stanford dropout who led Theranos, promised investors technology that would instantly collect a drop or two of blood and unpack a flock of patients’ health secrets. One story line claims Holmes wasn’t out to dupe anyone, but that the technology she so anticipated did not pan out in time. Steve Jobs of Apple may not have been built to run a company. But one day he took an IBM invention mistaken at the time as a foot pedal and recognized it as a mouse. Mark Zuckerberg one day was hacking, and built a database of entering Harvard freshwomen, asking users to rate them against various animal species. The entrepreneurs stumbled across— or hoped to — a bolt of lightning.
Was Fox News’ lurch to the right part of a brilliant and sustainable business model based on broadcast ratings? Or was it luck, built out of an intuition that the American right wing was hiding the kernel of a movement that might rocket it to riches? (Insert the Rush Limbaugh radio syndication.)
Business schools evaluate aspiring business plans on a series of questions. Is this the right place, with the right product, including the right people at the right time? A failure of any of that quartet could carry the hint of doom.
The Fox model, accidental or not, carries a familiar set of risks. Atop the list is the risk of following a path linked closely to a single person or movement. Is the already-in-progress rise of the right ready to survive a personnel change at the top? Is is it too dependent on the underlying success of streaming or cable technology? Can it switch movements fluidly if it must change horses? Is the Trump figure irreplaceable? Can it survive a disastrous legal or business loss? Does its future wealth ride on the success of democracy? Do the tides of politics provide the right programming flow to back an advertising movement?
Finally, what string of events (that haven’t yet happened) can power or short-circuit a promising business model beyond its leading lights?
Stay tuned. We’ll be right back after a word from our sponsors.