Editor:
Cache Cache has been locally owned and operated for 35 years. My partner and I feel like Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is the only man for this job. He has been 100% present, 100% available and 100% dedicated to the safety of Pitkin County and its community.
Reelect the candidate who has served Pitkin County Public Safety for 37 years. Reelect the candidate who guided us the last three years during the pandemic through unchartered, gut-wrenching times. Reelect the candidate who personally came to our businesses to put our Latino co-workers at ease in 2017. Reelect the candidate who has raised over $600,000 for amazing local nonprofits. DiSalvo has integrity, is trustworthy, compassionate and thoughtful. He is 100% committed to Pitkin County and its constituents.
Vote for Sheriff Joe DiSalvo on Nov. 8.
Jodi Larner and Chris Lanter
Cache Cache