Editor:
My letter is in regards to the new upcoming Ordinance 6. I believe that our city council is doing the right thing in stopping in-town development temporarily. Also, they need to stop this short-term rental craziness. The realtors are the ones primarily profiting from it. We need this moratorium to give us time to get proper licensing and taxation in place. Plus, what do they think will happen this year when the roundabout gets redone? Can you imagine the insanity of all of those people who don’t live here or care about our community demanding to get into and out of town when there are possibly hours of waiting for construction to open the lanes? Already, too many cars and tourists cause unbelievable traffic problems. One more thing, why isn’t Aspen marketed as a place where they don’t even need vehicles!
Every hotel has van service and we have great public transportation, to say nothing of walking in our very small town. We used to have plenty of taxis. I realize that the county makes a very good profit renting the airport space. But isn’t the cost to all of us way too high? Aspen is exclusive; let’s make it more luxurious by chauffeuring them around. That in itself would take at least half of the traffic problems away. Why do the many realtors get to totally run our town?
Thank you for letting me voice my opinion.
Jan Louthis
Aspen