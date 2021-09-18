Editor:
Five people dead from COVID — and I was almost No. 6. I was in the hospital for over a month and was told if I didn’t have the vaccine I probably would have died. But thanks to all the wonderful people at Aspen Valley Hospital I’m still here to write this.
I’m recovering from a bad case of breakthrough COVID (I had both shots), and I’m on oxygen 24/7. This really sucks. Aside from COVID, what really makes me sick is how the city and county have handled this pandemic. They’ve put the almighty dollar ahead of public safety and people are dying because of it. When COVID first hit Aspen it was obvious many of our visitors and locals alike were going to continue to party and congregate. With all the visitors here from around the world Aspen is a petri dish for any disease that’s out there. So, when COVID hit, it was no surprise that many locals and visitors came down with it, and to make matters worse lied about having been tested and showed up with counterfeit vaccine cards. Five deaths in Pitkin County? When the paper reports on how much money was added to our coffers divide by five to find out how much a life is worth in Aspen. With apologies to all the businesses in the valley. ...
Sheldon Fingerman
Aspen