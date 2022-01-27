Editor:
My husband, Charles, and I purchased a lovely, quaint riverside cottage at 3966 Lower River Road approximately 12 to 16 years ago and we love it on the Roaring Fork River for its peacefulness, serene essence, fewer people, less noise and location in a sleepy rural area.
Phillips Trailer Park is basically across the street, a short distance from our bungalow. We are pleading and asking for you to stop any plans for the proposed 60-70 housing units on that tract of land. We do not want a high-density neighborhood. It would ruin the tranquility. We do not need additional people and traffic on our beautiful little Lower River Road.
Please reconsider your plans and let us remain in our quiet little neighborhood. We would dearly appreciate your concern. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Charles E. and Judy W. Jones
Pitkin County