1972 was the year I came to Aspen, back when the town was full of working-class, fun-loving people. Seemed to me that basically everyone got along, skied hard and enjoyed life to the fullest. I was lucky enough to start my long career with Aspen Sports.
I bought my first “mountain bike,” a Peugeot Canyon Cruiser, as I remember. Hard tail, no suspension, very far from today’s current bikes, but we rode, had fun and again, everyone got along. Not a lot of singletrack-designated trails back then, but we found or made a few and had a gas.
Fast forward to 2023 — the country is divided, and unfortunately, in some aspects, the town is divided. Which brings me to the class 1 e-mountain bikes.
Not to be too repetitious, but in case you’ve missed some earlier discussions, the class 1 e-mountain bike is a pedal-assist-only — let me repeat — a pedal-assist-only bike, capable of a top speed of 20 mph, on flats with a good rider. My wife and I own class 1 cruisers, good only on the paved or gravel bike trails, capable of 20 mph. However, it’s basically a 12-14 mph ride on the flats.
My other bike is a class 1 e-mountain bike, weighing in at 50 pounds and at an age of 75 and myself at 215 pounds, this bike is not a threat to anyone going uphill! My uphill speed is 6 mph, giving me time to talk to the younger riders (between breaths) on their regular bikes as they pass me. Coming downhill, I am still passed by the regular bikes, as at 75 I just don’t bounce as well as I used to. Although I wasn’t born here, I do feel that I have grown up in this valley, currently living in Snowmass Village.
All I ask is for the county and Snowmass Village to open their hearts and their minds to the new game in town. There is no reason we can’t all get along. Plenty of singletrack trails to go around; why not start with opening up the Rim Trail on that side of Brush Creek and see how it goes? Can’t believe the rest of the regions, including ski areas that allow class 1 e-mountain bikes to ride their singletrack trails, can all be wrong?
Let’s not be known as the area with “broad trails, narrow minds.”
Keith Long
Snowmass Village