Editor:
In his letter of Jan. 25, “Concerns about testing,” Tom Lankering wrote “Is it OK to ask if the PCR test that is being done is providing accurate information?” Sure thing. Ask away. Spoiler alert: the test is extremely accurate. But don’t take my word for it — perform an internet search for “Curative FDA EUA” and get an official copy of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for the Curative test that until recently was Aspen’s most common test. You can read how the test was validated against a separate method using a different lab. You can see the measures to avoid false positives and false negatives. And you can even check Tom’s assertion that “Nobody knows what these parameters [cycle thresholds] are in reported test results!” Go to Table 4 on page 4, and the answer is right there. If the PCR machine detects the viral genetic signature in 35 or fewer cycles, that’s a positive result. The board of health knows this, and now you do, too.
As for Dr. Fauci saying that “cycle thresholds above a certain level renders the tests meaningless”? Not really. Go to YouTube, search for “TWiV 641” and watch it for yourself from 3:53. Fauci is talking about how to decide when someone recovering from COVID is no longer infectious. And no, the WHO didn’t change its cycle threshold recommendation. Read it yourself: WHO Notice 2020/05.
Tom is concerned that the tests may be falsely identifying people as positive who aren’t infected. But actually, the FDA’s recent bulletin concerning the Curative tests identified exactly the opposite concern: that the test might miss people who are, in fact, infected. Net net: if a PCR test (any one, really — they’re all similar) says you are positive, you have COVID, and even though you might feel fine, you can almost certainly infect somebody else.
We can accept that the tests are accurate and still disagree about what to do. I lean towards stronger action to curb the spread, mostly because we need to get — and keep — our schools open. Kids who struggle with online schooling don’t write letters to the editor or sign petitions. They just wither away silently and drop out. But I understand that other people can have different priorities. Just don’t blame the tests.
John Seybold
Aspen