Editor:
As the saying goes, don’t change horses in midstream. We all have our favorite old trail shoes that are a go-to when we are hiking up in the mountains. They are cozy, comfortable and seem to follow the right path where ever you go. Voting for Ward Hauenstein will give you the same feeling.
As a neighbor of Ward’s for over 30 years I can attest to his knowledge, community commitment, integrity and devotion to the office of Aspen City Council. These types of people are hard to find and once you have identified with his success on council you will agree that it is in the best interest of everyone in our community that he has the opportunity to carry on with his fine work.
You’ve heard the saying If it isn’t broke don’t fix it. Stay the course and vote Ward Hauenstein for Aspen City Council.
LJ Erspamer
Aspen