Editor:
I have known Dr. David Singer for many years and have been following the proceedings to have him evicted from his longtime residence. I cannot imagine this kind and caring physician acting in a way that is described by those who want to see him forcibly removed.
Other than a few individuals who may have reason to be prejudiced, there is no evidence that Singer is a threat or even a nuisance to anyone.
His medical practice and personal reputation in the community are unblemished. Is it possible he might have been rude to a neighbor? Perhaps, perhaps not, but Singer had COVID and has suffered from “long COVID” symptoms, which can cause temporary personality changes. He should not be punished for behavior resulting from that terrible disease.
Singer, 87, states he is depressed and very worried about being forced to leave his longtime residence with no equivalent housing available to him. He is not wealthy, and has no near relatives; his main source of companionship is his dog, Aussie.
I respectfully ask the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board to make their decision based on Singer’s current demeanor and countenance, remembering this eviction proposal involves a respected elderly man with no close family and few resources.
Simply, Singer has done nothing that justifies eviction. He deserves a resolution that is fair and humane. Let him and his dog, Aussie, stay.
Peter Kunasz
Fallbrook, California